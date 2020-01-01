 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Gron
Gron

Edibles for Everyone 🌱

Cannabis-infused Artisan Chocolate — Vegan Dark, Milk, and Ruby
50mg THC High-Dose Mega Pearl — Fire: Hot Cinnamon Gummy
Our chocolate is hand-poured and delicately topped with locally sourced toppings
Vegan Dark Chocolate Covered Mint Medallions - Only available for the season!
About Gron

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

Candy

Chocolates

Tinctures & sublingual

Available in

United States, Oregon