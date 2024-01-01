Bubblegum Cake is a hybrid strain with Jaffa Cake x The Black x Green Crack x Bubblegum lineage. The aroma contains hints of sweet bubblegum and floral fragrances. It's time to savor the moment and treat yo' self to Bubblegum Cake any time of day!
Our signature Georgies pre-rolls are expertly crafted with strain-specific whole buds, never shake and trim, to preserve moisture. The cylindrical design offers radial compaction to create an even burn that pulls smooth like fresh mountain air. Each container holds two half-gram (.5g) pre-rolls.
Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.
In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.
We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.
Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.
At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.