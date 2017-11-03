FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa-leaning hybrid. FPOG lineage is Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush. Sour Dub has East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble lineage. Enjoy a variety of fruity, tropical, citrus, and earthy scents! This indulgence is perfect for any time of day.



The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

