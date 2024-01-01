About this product
Grape Cake Georgies | 2 Pack Pre Roll
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grow West Cannabis Company
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
