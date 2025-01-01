Grape Cake is an indica-dominant strain with Grape Stomper x Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake lineage. Grape Cake emits a delightful scent that combines the sweetness of grapes with subtle hints of spice and herb. Grape Cake is better suited for evening use.



Our Liquid Live Resin is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Liquid Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.



Elevate your cannabis experience with our terp sauce. We combined THC with our strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes to bring you one of the most potent and flavorful concentrates in Maryland. Our terp sauce can be consumed as a bowl topper, dabbed, or combined with our signature Georgies pre-rolls.





