Grape Cake is an indica-dominant strain with Grape Stomper x Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake lineage. Grape Cake emits a delightful scent that combines the sweetness of grapes with subtle hints of spice and herb. Grape Cake is better suited for evening use.



Wildflower is cultivated outdoors in our native Maryland soil, receiving ample sunlight, fresh air, and nourishment from rainwater. Plant extracts, natural oils, and minerals are used to aid growth, but ultimately, the plant relies on Mother Nature to thrive. Wildflower buds are smaller in size, but boast a fragrant, flavorful terpene profile thanks to their constantly changing environment and natural growth process.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more