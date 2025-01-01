Grape Pearls is an indica-leaning hybrid with Silver Pearls x Grape Pie lineage. In Maryland, Grow West is the sole cultivator of the distinct Grape Pearls strain. The aroma is a fruity and woody kush overtone accented by a punch of sour citrus and sweet fruity grapes. Grape Pearls is better suited for evening use.



The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

