Lambsbread Untrimmed | Silver

by Grow West Cannabis Company
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Lamb's Bread or Lamb's Breath is a sativa-dominant strain with a Jamaican landrace sativa lineage. This strain has a pungent cheesy, sweet, and herbal spice aroma. This renowned sativa strain is reportedly Bob Marley's preferred choice and is often referenced in his music. This strain can be enjoyed at any time of the day, especially while jamming out.

Our untrimmed flower contains sugar leaves that can be incorporated into edibles, teas, and tinctures, offering great value in new silver, resealable packaging.

Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

Lamb’s Bread, also known as “Lamb’s Breath,” is a sativa marijuana strain of unknown genetic origin, with uniquely-shaped, light green buds that resemble balls of sheep’s wool. The effects of Lamb’s Bread are believed to be energetic and uplifting. Reviewers on Leafly say Lamb’s Bread makes them feel energetic and creative. Lamb’s Bread has 18% THC and 1% CBD. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which contributes to the pungent cheesy aroma and sweet, yet spicy flavor the strain is known for. Lamb’s Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. The original breeder of Lamb’s Bread is unknown, but the plant has origins in Jamaica, and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley’s favorite strains.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company
Shop products
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
