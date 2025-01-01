Lilac Diesel is an evenly balanced hybrid of Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x Cherry Pie x Citral Glue lineage. The aroma of Lilac Diesel is a delightful symphony of floral notes, with hints of lavender and lilac taking center stage. Undertones of citrus and earthiness add complexity to the fragrance. You can enjoy Lilac Diesel at any time of the day.



The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more