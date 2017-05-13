Sometimes in life, you cannot help but be in awe of the mysteries, and Majestik 12 is one of those wonders. This lineage is highly classified information; let it be not a problem to solve but a reality to experience, as they say. What is the other classic saying, bought the ticket, take the ride? We say enjoy the trip to outer space.



The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

