Member Berry is a hybrid strain of Skunk Berry x Mandarin Sunset lineage. Your nose will member the sweet aromas of ripe strawberries, berries, and sweet citrus. What to do now, you member? You can indulge in this sweet strain any time of day, member.



Our Kief is carefully sifted from each bud to maximize potency and preserve trichome structure. The concentrated nature of Kief makes it an excellent accessory for unlocking the full potential of cannabinoids and terpenes. Mix Kief into your flower, sprinkle it into a bowl, or infuse it into hot beverages or sweet treats for a heightened cannabis experience.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

