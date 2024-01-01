Miami Heat Bubble Hash

by Grow West Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Miami Heat is a sativa-leaning strain with a Miami Haze and Triple OG lineage. Aromas of spicy citrus are ignited within this strain! Experience the warmth of Miami Heat at any hour!

The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.

Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

Miami Heat is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Miami Haze and Triple OG. This strain is a fiery and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re on the court with the famous basketball team. Miami Heat is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miami Heat effects include cerebral, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miami Heat when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and pain. Bred by Allbud, Miami Heat features flavors like citrus, grape and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miami Heat typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel cerebral, energetic, and focused, Miami Heat might be the one for you. This strain has a fruity and skunky flavor that will make your taste buds tingle and your mind race. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Heat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company
Shop products
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
Notice a problem?Report this item