Orange Runtz is a hybrid strain of the Zkittlez x Gelato lineage. This strain has a sweet citrus aroma with earthy undertones. Indulge in the juicy goodness of Orange Runtz any time of the day.
The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.

Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

Orange Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between African Orange and Runtz. Orange Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Runtz effects include focused, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with bipolar disorder, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Orange Runtz features many sour and sweet flavors like orange, citrus, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Orange Runtz typically ranges from $10–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

