WatermelonZ OG, Indica

90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Watermelon OG



Flavor: Mouthwatering watermelon sugar with ripe, refreshing watermelon, a hint of tangy zest, and a smooth, creamy finish. Bold, fruity flavor with an extra kick.



Bursting with the mouthwatering taste of sugary watermelon, WatermelonZ OG delivers a deliciously sweet and juicy flavor with every inhale. This vape captures the essence of summertime nostalgia—ripe, refreshing watermelon with a hint of tangy zest, balanced by a smooth, creamy finish. Perfect for those who love bold, fruity flavors with a little extra kick, it’s as tasty as it is potent.



Aroma: Tropical watermelon candies

Feeling: Relaxed and Euphoric



Top Terpenes: delta-limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol



Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.



The exceptional oil quality you expect from Halara, now in an all-in-one ready for life’s adventures.



Auto-draw - no on/off button. Comes charged - rechargeable with USB-C cable. Features two carb holes on side of device - cover one for bigger hits and improved airflow.



Grab one and go!



