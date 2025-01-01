WatermelonZ OG, Indica 90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG Inspired by Watermelon OG
Flavor: Mouthwatering watermelon sugar with ripe, refreshing watermelon, a hint of tangy zest, and a smooth, creamy finish. Bold, fruity flavor with an extra kick.
Bursting with the mouthwatering taste of sugary watermelon, WatermelonZ OG delivers a deliciously sweet and juicy flavor with every inhale. This vape captures the essence of summertime nostalgia—ripe, refreshing watermelon with a hint of tangy zest, balanced by a smooth, creamy finish. Perfect for those who love bold, fruity flavors with a little extra kick, it’s as tasty as it is potent.
Aroma: Tropical watermelon candies Feeling: Relaxed and Euphoric
Top Terpenes: delta-limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol
Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.
The exceptional oil quality you expect from Halara, now in an all-in-one ready for life’s adventures.
Auto-draw - no on/off button. Comes charged - rechargeable with USB-C cable. Features two carb holes on side of device - cover one for bigger hits and improved airflow.
Grab one and go!
Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.