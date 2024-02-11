Off The Charts - Sherman Oaks
Sherman OaksCalifornia
2277.2 miles away
About this dispensary

Off The Charts - Sherman Oaks

Off The Charts is a Multi-State Cannabis Retailer who offers the largest variety of premium cannabis products & the most affordable prices in the industry! We are dedicated to delivering our customers a friendly, safe, & educational environment where there is something for everyone. We pride ourselves in customer education, quality service, and UNBEATABLE prices! We are ecstatic to be part of the Los Angeles family & know that we won't disappoint this City!

5242 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA
Call 8189469644
Visit website
License C10-10001037-LIC
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

