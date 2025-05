Blue Dream, sativa

90+% THC | <1% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Blue Dream

Flavor: Bright blueberry and sweet citrus burst on the inhale, balanced by subtle herbal and vanilla undertones.



A true classic, Blue Dream delivers a bright blueberry and sweet citrus burst on the inhale, balanced by subtle herbal and vanilla undertones. This legendary strain’s smooth and creamy exhale leaves a lingering berry sweetness with a hint of floral earthiness. Known for its timeless flavor and perfectly potent effects, this vape offers a flavorful, uplifting experience with every pull

Aroma: Creamy blueberries and pine

Feeling: Uplifting and Creative

Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, Ocimene beta-Caryophyllene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V



read more