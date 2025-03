Fans love our classic chocolate chip cookie, but we just knew that we had more to bring to the table when it came to cannabis cookies. We wanted more chocolate, the best quality solventless THC possible, and the most pointed, consistent effect we could produce. In comes our Chocolate Supreme + Blue Dream Cookie! With a soft, chewy center and crispy, chocolatey edges, our double chocolate supreme cookie is a twice-as-nice treat that will please both your taste buds and your mind. We’ve crafted this elevated classic with 50mg of the top shelf Blue Dream hash rosin for a nostalgic treat with a high-end twist. With strain-specific ingredients, this one of a kind cookie is consistent and effect-focused – because the effect from your edible should never be a surprise.

