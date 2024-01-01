Extracts made from cured biomass. Cured biomass provides a true to flower taste more commonly found in combustion smoking. When the biomass is harvested, it goes through the same process any cannabis would go through to mature the terpenes of the flower. Once aged, it's extracted with subzero temperature butane to capture the most desirable resin possible. Once purged, it's sent to testing then ready for your dabbing pleasure! Cured resin can be found in a multitude of forms: budder, batter, crumble, shatter, and applesauce.

read more