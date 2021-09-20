Loading…
Hazy Hill Farm

GMO Cookies Badder 1g

HybridTHC 26%CBD

GMO Cookies effects

Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
