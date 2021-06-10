Healing Light Bodega
Jack Herer Cannabis Distillate Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both the cerebral elevation associated with sativas and the heavy resin production of indicas. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, the spicy, pine-scented sativa has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Potency Testing
Total THC: 80.89%
THC: 60.19%
THCa: 19.76%
THCV: 0.93%
Total CBD: 0.73%
CBD: 0.73%
CBDa: ND
CBN: 4.73%
CBG: 0.96%
CBGa: ND
CBC: 0.37%
Total Cannabinoids: 87.67%
Microbiological Screening
Aerobic Count: PASS
Coliforms: PASS
Enterobacteria: PASS
E Coli Count: PASS
Yeast and Mold: PASS
Pseudomonas: PASS
Salmonella: PASS
Pesticide Testing
Heavy metals: PASS
Carbamates: PASS
Organophosphates: PASS
Terpene Testing
mg/g
Total 19.44
alpha-Pinene ND
Camphene 0
beta-Myrcene 9.7
(-)-beta-Pinene 0.42
delta-3-Carene 0.6
alpha-Terpinene ND
Ocimene 0.01
d-Limonene 7.04
p-cymene ND
gamma-Terpinene ND
Terpinolene 0.01
Linalool 0.01
(-)-Isopulegol ND
Geraniol 0.01
beta-Caryophyllene 1.59
alpha-Humulene 0.06
(-)-Guaiol ND
Nerolidol 1 ND
Nerolidol 2 ND
(-)-alpha-Bisabolol ND
http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/jack-herer-7/
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
