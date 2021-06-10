About this product

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both the cerebral elevation associated with sativas and the heavy resin production of indicas. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.



Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, the spicy, pine-scented sativa has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.



Potency Testing

Total THC: 80.89%

THC: 60.19%

THCa: 19.76%

THCV: 0.93%

Total CBD: 0.73%

CBD: 0.73%

CBDa: ND

CBN: 4.73%

CBG: 0.96%

CBGa: ND

CBC: 0.37%

Total Cannabinoids: 87.67%



Microbiological Screening

Aerobic Count: PASS

Coliforms: PASS

Enterobacteria: PASS

E Coli Count: PASS

Yeast and Mold: PASS

Pseudomonas: PASS

Salmonella: PASS



Pesticide Testing

Heavy metals: PASS

Carbamates: PASS

Organophosphates: PASS



Terpene Testing

mg/g

Total 19.44

alpha-Pinene ND

Camphene 0

beta-Myrcene 9.7

(-)-beta-Pinene 0.42

delta-3-Carene 0.6

alpha-Terpinene ND

Ocimene 0.01

d-Limonene 7.04

p-cymene ND

gamma-Terpinene ND

Terpinolene 0.01

Linalool 0.01

(-)-Isopulegol ND

Geraniol 0.01

beta-Caryophyllene 1.59

alpha-Humulene 0.06

(-)-Guaiol ND

Nerolidol 1 ND

Nerolidol 2 ND

(-)-alpha-Bisabolol ND



