Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.