  3. Healing Light Bodega
Healing Light Bodega

conscious, sustainable, organic farm to patient medicine

About Healing Light Bodega

Patients deserve to have Medical Marijuana that is clean and natural. As farmers and patients, we respect the plant and grow only the best Medical Cannabis using only the best farming practices. All medicinal cannabis products cultivated and produced are thoroughly tested by CB Labs in Novato, CA for Cannabinoid Potency, Terpene Content, Pesticides, Microbiological Contamination (mold, fungus, yeast, E Coli) and Residual Solvents (for extracts). All Medical Cannabis must receive a SLAMM Certification (Safe Legal Access to Medical Marijuana) to be offered on our menu.

Available in

United States, California