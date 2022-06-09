Boasting our proprietary and exclusive cannabinoid blend, our Full Spectrum Tincture features a heavy dose of CBD, CBN, CBG and CBC. These additional compounds have been shown to provide great bioavailability. We recommend starting with half a dropper (.5ml) and increasing dosage to desired amount. 30mL bottle size. Weight: 27 grams



Full spectrum Hemp Oil CBD is an extract that contains all compounds found naturally occurring in the plant, including terpenes, essential oils, and other cannabinoids. The full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and essential oils extracted from the plant work together to magnify each individual cannabinoid. This is commonly referred to as the “entourage effect“.