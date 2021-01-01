Hemp Bombs
About this product
This small container is perfect for on-the-go activities and fitness recovery after intense workout sessions. This bio-cooling gel provides quick results when you need it most.
- 1 oz of CBD Pain Rub
- 100 mg of CBD per container
- Tested by Independent Labs
- Use topically
- Made in America
