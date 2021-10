About this product

You can take our 3000mg CBD Oil sublingually or add it to your favorite food, drink or self-care recipes for optimal results. Choose from six flavors: Acai Berry, Chocolate Mint, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon and Natural Hemp.



• One 30ml of CBD Oil

• 3000 mg of CBD per bottle (50 mg of CBD per serving)

• Tested by Independent Labs

• Made in America