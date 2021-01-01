Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Max Chill CBD Shot

Buy Here

About this product

Our tasty Raspberry Dream-flavored drink is made with 100mg of premium CBD to help you completely unwind. Take it on its own or mix it with your favorite drink – either way, our CBD Shot makes you King of the Chill.

• 2.5 fl oz Max Chill CBD Shot
• 100mg of CBD per bottle
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!