A silky and hydrating body lotion for all skin types. This unscented body lotion is formulated to hydrate dry skin, and offers anti-inflammatory properties that can help to alleviate sensitive skin and muscle pain. Rub on sore back or body muscles for relief and relaxation.Great for daily and overnight use.
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.