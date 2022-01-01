Pure CBN Isolate Powder.



Extracted from organic US grown hemp. Tested for purity, solvents, and pesticides.



1000mg (1 gram) of CBN. Packaged in a glass jar and box.



How to use CBN Isolate Powder?

-Add to Food

-Put on top of Hemp Flower

-Add to Oil/Tincture/Concentrate



What is CBN?



The "night time" cannabinoid, CBN is a rare cannabinoid found in hemp with studies linking to potential benefits in aiding with Sleep and overall mind and body relaxation.