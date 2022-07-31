About this product
-40mg of Delta-8 per chocolate.
-7mg of Delta-9 per chocolate
-Made with gourmet authentic Belgian chocolate
-Contains no GMOs, Soy, Gluten, or Refined Sugar.
-Available in Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Milk, White, or Dark Chocolate.
-Variety packs also available containing 1 Milk Chocolates, 1 Dark Chocolate, 1 White Chocolate, 1 Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate
-Dark Chocolate is Vegan
-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.
-Extremely potent. Delta-8 THC is mildly psychoactive, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.
Ingredients
Main Ingredients: Delta-8 (Δ8) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)
Other Ingredients: Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Belgian White Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil
Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.