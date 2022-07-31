4 count packages (160mg Delta-8 total) of Delta-8 Belgian Chocolates. Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, with less of a “stoned” feeling. It is advised to start with 1/4 or 1/2 of a chocolate as these are very potent. For best experience, allow the chocolate to melt in your mouth.



-40mg of Delta-8 per chocolate.



-7mg of Delta-9 per chocolate



-Made with gourmet authentic Belgian chocolate



-Contains no GMOs, Soy, Gluten, or Refined Sugar.



-Available in Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Milk, White, or Dark Chocolate.



-Variety packs also available containing 1 Milk Chocolates, 1 Dark Chocolate, 1 White Chocolate, 1 Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate



-Dark Chocolate is Vegan



-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.



-Extremely potent. Delta-8 THC is mildly psychoactive, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Delta-8 (Δ8) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Belgian Milk Chocolate, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Belgian White Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil



Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.

