*Buds are smaller and dense
"Fruit Loops" is a phenotype selected out of a cross between two legendary strains, Cherry Abacus and Abacus Diesel. Creating a sweet, berry aroma crossed with an undertone of diesel and gas. Fruit Loops consists of bright green buds with distinct orange hairs covered in frost. The terpene profile is distinct, particularly high in Pinene (0.47%), making this a great uplifting sativa option. The cannabinoid profile also contains a rare amount of naturally occurring Delta-8, a cannabinoid often associated with an uplifting and energizing effect.
CBD: 15.89%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.21%
Terpenes: 2.28%
Delta8: 0.14%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Focus, Relief
Genotype: Cherry Abacus x Abacus Diesel
Phenotype: "Fruit Loops" (Breeder)
Geneticist: Colorado CBD Seed
*Buds are smaller, dense, tightly trimmed.
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
