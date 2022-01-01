*Buds are smaller and dense



"Fruit Loops" is a phenotype selected out of a cross between two legendary strains, Cherry Abacus and Abacus Diesel. Creating a sweet, berry aroma crossed with an undertone of diesel and gas. Fruit Loops consists of bright green buds with distinct orange hairs covered in frost. The terpene profile is distinct, particularly high in Pinene (0.47%), making this a great uplifting sativa option. The cannabinoid profile also contains a rare amount of naturally occurring Delta-8, a cannabinoid often associated with an uplifting and energizing effect.



CBD: 15.89%



Total Cannabinoids: 20.21%



Terpenes: 2.28%



Delta8: 0.14%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Focus, Relief



Genotype: Cherry Abacus x Abacus Diesel



Phenotype: "Fruit Loops" (Breeder)



Geneticist: Colorado CBD Seed



*Buds are smaller, dense, tightly trimmed.



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only