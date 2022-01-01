Introducing Comets: 2 grams of top shelf flower rolled in a king palm wrap, covered in full spectrum extract using a solvent-free method, then rolled in cannabinoid isolate. A prerolled for the true connoisseur!



Lighting instructions:



Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.



200mg Full Spectrum Wax



200mg Isolate



Current Varieties:



Bubba Kush (CBD Isolate)



CBD: 15.90%



Total Cannabinoids: 19.05 %



Terpenes: 2.12%



Full Spectrum Wax is high in CBD, CBG, CBT, CBC, CBN totaling 86.96% Cannabinoids.



CBD: 74.47%



CBG: 1.00%



CBT: 3.72%



CBC: 3.29%



CBN: 2.38%



