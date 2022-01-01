About this product
Introducing Comets: 2 grams of top shelf flower rolled in a king palm wrap, covered in full spectrum extract using a solvent-free method, then rolled in cannabinoid isolate. A prerolled for the true connoisseur!
Lighting instructions:
Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.
200mg Full Spectrum Wax
200mg Isolate
Current Varieties:
Bubba Kush (CBD Isolate)
CBD: 15.90%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.05 %
Terpenes: 2.12%
Full Spectrum Wax is high in CBD, CBG, CBT, CBC, CBN totaling 86.96% Cannabinoids.
CBD: 74.47%
CBG: 1.00%
CBT: 3.72%
CBC: 3.29%
CBN: 2.38%
Lighting instructions:
Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.
200mg Full Spectrum Wax
200mg Isolate
Current Varieties:
Bubba Kush (CBD Isolate)
CBD: 15.90%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.05 %
Terpenes: 2.12%
Full Spectrum Wax is high in CBD, CBG, CBT, CBC, CBN totaling 86.96% Cannabinoids.
CBD: 74.47%
CBG: 1.00%
CBT: 3.72%
CBC: 3.29%
CBN: 2.38%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.