1 gram - Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge. High in minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, and varin cannabinoids such as CBDv, THCv. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Gelato is a calming slightly Indica leaning hybrid, rich in the terpenes Myrcene (1.58%) and Terpinolene (0.90%) & Limonene (0.64%) creating a relaxing strain-specific experience. Gelato is known for its unique and sought after fruity/gas flavor. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,



CBD: 40.71%



CBG: 4.97%



CBN: 4.99%



CBC: 7.24%



Exo-THC: 8.27%



THCvA: 7.39%



CBDv: 1.27%



D9-THC: 0.21%



Total Cannabinoids: 75.87%



Terpenes: 5.99%