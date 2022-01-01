About this product
Cannabigerol or CBG, is a key wellness component of the hemp plant and is touted as ‘The Mother of all Cannabinoids’ as most CBG is converted into other cannabinoids within the hemp plant. Unlike other CBG tinctures on the market.
Recommended Use:
Take one serving size morning or night. Some users prefer to take ½ serving in the morning and at night. After three days of use, adjust amount as needed.
Flavorings:
- Blood Orange
CBG Product Offerings
1oz 300mg
1oz 750mg
Milligrams per dropper
300mg = 10mg CBG per 1mL dropper
750mg = 25mg CBG per 1mL dropper
Main Ingredients:
Ultra Premium Oliv
Recommended Use:
Take one serving size morning or night. Some users prefer to take ½ serving in the morning and at night. After three days of use, adjust amount as needed.
Flavorings:
- Blood Orange
CBG Product Offerings
1oz 300mg
1oz 750mg
Milligrams per dropper
300mg = 10mg CBG per 1mL dropper
750mg = 25mg CBG per 1mL dropper
Main Ingredients:
Ultra Premium Oliv
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”