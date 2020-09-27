About this product
Why add full-spectrum hemp extract to a hands-sanitizer? Well, hemp is a complex plant with over 400 chemical compounds, 60 of those cannabinoids and over 100 of them terpenes, and they provide anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, moisturizing, nourishing, calming and mood-elevating benefits, just to name a few.**
This product is:
-Non-GMO
-Cruelty-Free
-Paraben-Free
-Gluten-Free
-100% Plant-Derived Vegan
-Derived through Supercritical CO2 extraction
-Made in the USA
*Meets CDC requirements. **These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
Ingredients: Organic Ethanol from Corn, Aloe Vera, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic D-Limonene, Fragrance from Citrus
About this brand
5% of online sales go to COVID-19 relief for students losing access to critical meals due to school closures.
All of our products use only full-spectrum hemp extract from non-GMO plants grown in the USA. This provides the full range of compounds found in the entire plant, not just the seeds. Our extract is derived exclusively through Supercritical CO2 extraction, a costlier process that yields the purest oils and terpenes available, without residual solvents or chemicals.
