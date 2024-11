Hempexco's CBD oil for dogs is formulated with zero THC. It is available in regular strength (300mg per bottle which is equal to 10mg per dropper) and extra strength (600mg per bottle equal to 20mg per dropper) for dogs over 60 pounds. For dogs under 20 pounds, purchase the cat drops (150mg per bottle).

Pet drops should be dosed starting at 2.5mg per 10 pounds of body weight. A dog weighing 20 pounds should start with 5mg. A dog weighing 40 pounds should start with 10mg daily. A dog weighing 80 pounds should start at 20mg. Need help dosing? Call or email us. We're here to help!

