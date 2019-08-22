About this product
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,496 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Hidden Valley Clones
Providing the best cannabis clones in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside to home growers and commercial growers. Clones, XL Clones, Pre-Teens, Teens, Large Plants.
Strains include:
Cosmic Glue #6, Astro Chimp #9, Blueberry OG, Sunday Driver, Alien OG, Cassidy St. Cookies, Holy Grail OG, Platinum OG, Tahoe OG, Blueberry Muffins, Mimosa 5, Cherrygasm, Cherry Pie, Space Queen, GG4, GSC, Mendo Breath, Super Silver Haze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Blue Zkittlez, Afghani, King Kush, Bruce Banner, Do-Si-Dos, Bubba Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Kush
Check out our website for more information on our company and our products by visiting https://www.hiddenvalleyclones.com/ or by calling directly at (619) 720-2646
