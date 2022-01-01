Get your skin in mint condition.



This rich, hydrating lotion feels smooth to the touch and never leaves an oily residue behind. Loaded with 250 mg of cannabinoids, this lotion combines the power of full-spectrum extract with silky hydration. We include mango butter, shea butter, safflower oil, and a few other goodies to moisturize skin and fight free radicals without clogging pores. Available in an airless 100 ml (3.5 oz) dispenser.