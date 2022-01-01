About this product
Get your skin in mint condition.
This rich, hydrating lotion feels smooth to the touch and never leaves an oily residue behind. Loaded with 250 mg of cannabinoids, this lotion combines the power of full-spectrum extract with silky hydration. We include mango butter, shea butter, safflower oil, and a few other goodies to moisturize skin and fight free radicals without clogging pores. Available in an airless 100 ml (3.5 oz) dispenser.
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!