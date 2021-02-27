About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Citrus. Sour Lemon
Lime, Woody
SENSATION
Motivating Energy
Relaxed, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Citrus. Sour Lemon
Lime, Woody
SENSATION
Motivating Energy
Relaxed, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Desert Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.