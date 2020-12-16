Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Triangle Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet, Herbal & Menthol
Dank, Earthy, Fuel

SENSATION
Energizing, Euphoria
Uplifted, Focused & Relaxed

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID
One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

Triangle Mints effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!