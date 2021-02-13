About this product
Tropicanna Cookies x Trophy Wife
Indica Dominant | 60% Indica & 40% Sativa
Flavor: Citrus, Pine, Earthy
Aroma: Citrus, Floral, Vanilla, Pine, Earthy
Effects: Euphoric, Energetic, Relaxing, Happy, Creative
Helps With: Anxiety, Stress, Headaches
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Farnesene
About this strain
Point break is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Point Break. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Point Break effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Higher Minds Horticulture
Higher Minds Horticulture is a family operated company in Springfield, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.
@higher_minds_horticulture
@higher_minds_horticulture