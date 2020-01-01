 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Higher Minds Horticulture
Higher Minds Horticulture Cover Photo

Higher Minds Horticulture

Grown with Love, Rooted in Science

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies - Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Oregon Huckleberry
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies - Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Oregon Huckleberry
Animal Mints BX1 - Animal Cookies x (GSC x Blue Power)
Animal Mints BX1 - Animal Cookies x (GSC x Blue Power)
Mimosa - Purple Punch x Clementine
Mimosa - Purple Punch x Clementine
Tropic Heat - Purple Punch x OGKB
Tropic Heat - Purple Punch x OGKB

About Higher Minds Horticulture

At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon