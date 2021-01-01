About this product

Super Silver Blue Magoo loudly announces its presence with a floral perfume of roses, orange blossoms and blueberries. It is spicy on the tongue, with notes of incense and clove underlying its signature floral musk. The onset is goofy and energized, followed by a creeping fog of deep sedation and voracious hunger. Super Silver Blue Magoo's appetite-inducing qualities make it the perfect pre-meal pick-me-up.