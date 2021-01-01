About this product

Tropic Heat greets you with a tropical fruit salad tang, a warming perfume of pineapple, plum and mango. Its smoke is rich and meaty with undertones of wood and cherry. The onset of its intensely cerebral buzz is swift. Conversation comes easily and laughter is bubbling just below the surface. Plucky and upbeat, Tropic Heat is a superb companion to the everyday adventures of your life.