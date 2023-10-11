Our Good Mornin’ Sunshine Gummies are the same reliably textured, compact, sugar-coated gummies embodied with an added blend of terpenes. Terpenes are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the essential oils of both cannabis-based and non-cannabis-based plant life. Terpenes give plants their distinct aromas and aid in the unique effects of cannabis plants specifically. We formulated this particular blend of terpenes to contain high percentages of limonene, alpha-pinene, and beta-pinene. These gummies have a mouthwatering Meyer Lemon flavor without the intense pucker, and an energy kick that will set the seal on your good morning!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.