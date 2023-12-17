Gaston Weed Company
dispensary
Recreational

Essex JctVermont
440.9 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
87 products | Last updated:

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Welcome to Gaston Weed Company, where passion meets potency. We take pride in cultivating the finest cannabis products Vermont has to offer, providing a curated selection for every enthusiast. Our knowledgeable staff is committed to delivering a personalized experience, ensuring you find the perfect product to elevate your journey. Discover a haven of quality, service and expertise at Gaston Weed Company - your trusted destination for premium cannabis products.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
100 Center Rd., Essex Jct, VT
License RTLR0069
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm

Photos of Gaston Weed Company

0 Reviews of Gaston Weed Company