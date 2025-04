Set sail on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with our High Seas CBD Salve. Specifically crafted for those seeking targeted relief, this luxurious salve contains 10,000 mg of pure CBD isolate in a 4 fluid ounce jar (93.4 grams net weight), making it an essential addition to your wellness routine.



Our rich formula blends nourishing MCT oil, shea butter, and beeswax to provide a moisturizing base that hydrates and protects your skin while delivering the beneficial properties of CBD. Enhanced with the calming aroma of lavender essential oil, this salve soothes both body and mind, providing a tranquil experience as you navigate your day.



Key Features:

Powerful Relief: 10,000 mg of CBD isolate in every jar

Generous Size: 4 fluid ounce jar (93.4 grams net weight)

Natural Ingredients: Made with MCT oil, shea butter, beeswax, and lavender essential oil

Soothing Aromatherapy: Lavender adds a calming scent for relaxation

Upgrade your self-care routine with the High Seas CBD Salve—the perfect solution for targeted relief and indulgent skincare. Set your course for relaxation today!



