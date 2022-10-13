Higher Elevation is a family owned cannabis and glass shop opening for retail this fall in Morrisville, Vermont. Owned by Morrisville locals, Bailey and Damien Evans, our goal is to bring our customers the best local cannabis Vermont has to offer. As Michigan transplants we have realized what makes Vermont a truly incredible state to live in is its thriving small business and craft industry community. Because of this we pride ourselves on working with a variety of local cultivators and manufactures with focus on sustainability and small local operations. Vermont has an amazing selection of craft cannabis producers and we strive to bring that diversity and quality to our customers. We also provide aspects of all cannabis culture by carrying locally made glass pieces and other artisan products as well as a wide selection of CBD products from local cultivators and manufactures. We believe that any type of business has an obligation to support its local community and economy by providing jobs, community support, and providing other local businesses with a space to showcase what makes Vermont the leader of the craft industry.