About this product
Our Pain Relieving Whipped Body Butter offers a luxurious experience while also helping medicinally. It has a pleasant fragrance and leaves your skin soft and supple after. To make our Body Butter, we use two cannabis concentrates, CBD FECO and THC distillate; the CBD FECO is made through ethanol extraction and the distillate is made through CO2 extraction.
No product reviews
About this brand
Highly Rooted
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably, to enable us to provide patients free cannabis through the VCCN.
State License(s)
MANU020
SCLT0100