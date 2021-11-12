About this product
Taken in the morning or at bedtime.
INGREDIENTS:
Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides
PRODUCT INFO
The Full Spectrum CBD Tincture contains our pure, full-spectrum CBD oil and organic MCT oil.
Easily Administered Premium Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
People seeking the benefits of our CBD oil want it in a quickly absorbable delivery method. Our Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels are easy to ingest and dissolve quickly to speed absorption into the body, so you can enjoy the benefits offered by our CBD oil sooner.
Our Full Spectrum CBD Tincture offers people who are on-the-go the solution to the challenge of getting their daily dose of CBD oil. The Tincture dropper has measurement markers for your convinience. Eliminate having to measure the proper dose, which can be a challenge when you are rushing out the door on your way to work or when travel takes you away from home.
The bottle of Full Spectrum CBD Tincture contains 1,500 mg of our Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD oil. Most of our customers take the easy to swallow liquid with a glass of water and, depending upon your preference as to the time of day that you take them, they can be taken with or without food.
Laboratory Testing to Guarantee Consistency and Potency
Our 3rd party testing program ensures that the products we produce and sell meet our strict quality control guidelines for consistency, potency, and purity. Our CBD oil is solvent-free and non-GMO.
Many of the certificates of analysis and potency reports, issued by the independent labs, are available to our customers at our website. Additional information about our testing program, along with certificates and reports, may be obtained by emailing a request to us.
If you have any questions about our Full Spectrum CBD Tincture or any of our other products, one of our customer service representatives is available to speak with you.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Dosidos effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with