LSD Tanker 1g

by Hitz Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Picture of LSD
LSD

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

LSD effects

Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Hitz Cannabis
Hitz Cannabis
