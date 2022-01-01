About this product
Like homeopathic care for your plants, these plant protectants offer safe, easy-to-use remedies to some of the most common cannabis ailments. Bug blaster is a pet-safe general treatment for caterpillars, aphids, spider mites, whiteflies, and thrips. Dissolve the recommended amount in a spray bottle and apply as needed. Root guardian’s combination of beneficial bacteria is easily absorbed and protects your plant from the soil upward. Lastly, Mold shield is a spray-on solution for vulnerable plants that’ll keep botrytis, powdery mildew, leaf septoria, and other common issues at bay.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
